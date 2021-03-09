Construction of 191 Kilometer Rwekunye–Kitgum Road Starts

In short
Eng Anthony Okucu, the Uganda National roads Authority Lira area manager, says preparations by the contractors have taken center stage with each contractor erecting their site camps and assembling machines for crushing the rocks.
Construction of 191 Kilometer Rwekunye–Kitgum Road Starts9 Mar 2021
Several sections of the road has developed potholes, culverts broken down hampering transport. Photo by Solomon Okabo.
Mentioned: ministry of works and transport
