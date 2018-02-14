Construction of Multibillion Shillings MATIP Market in Mbarara Kicks off

In short
The market in Mbarara will host a total of 1,652 kiosks, lockups. The rooms will accommodate saloons, warehouses, wholesale facilities and restaurants. Special stalls for fish and meat will be catered for with cold storage rooms and fish dressing rooms.
Construction of Multibillion Shillings MATIP Market in Mbarara Kicks off14 Feb 2018, 19:14 Comments 130 Views Mbarara, Uganda Business and finance Report
