Construction of 42 Kilometers Kyegegwa Road Resumes

John Kisoke, the Kyegegwa LCV Chairperson says that the contractor will continue with the road works. According to Kisoke, district leaders and George Sande, the Managing Director met at the Office of the Prime Minister over the matter.
Construction of 42 Kilometers Kyegegwa Road Resumes21 Oct 2021, 18:23 Comments 147 Views Local government Western Updates
The Kyegegwa District Police Vehicle struggles through the Muddy Road during the prime ministers Visit to in the district (2)
