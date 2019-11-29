Construction of Appellant Courts Launched

In short
The Chief Justice Bart Katureebe said that the seven storied twin building once completed will enable a conducive environment for the justices to operate. I
Construction of Appellant Courts Launched29 Nov 2019, 19:35 Comments 130 Views Misc Updates
The Chief Justice Bart Katureebe at the Ground Breaking Ceremony for the Construction of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal Building
In short
Tagged with: Chief Justice Bart Katureebe Magunda Court of Appeal Deputy Chief Justice Alphonse Chigamoi Owiny-Dollo Supreme Court permanent secretary pius bigirimana
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.