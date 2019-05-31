Dominic Ochola
15:10

Construction of Ayago Hydro Power Still Hangs in Balance

31 May 2019, 15:08 Comments 129 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Science and technology Northern Report
President Yoweri Museveni in white shirt adressing journalists at State Lodge at 4th Division Army barracks in Gulu

President Yoweri Museveni in white shirt adressing journalists at State Lodge at 4th Division Army barracks in Gulu

In short
The same year government awarded the contract to China Gezhouba Group but suspended the project in 2017 due to financial constraint.

 

Tagged with: 840 Mega Watts Hydroelectric Power Plant Ayago North and Ayago South State Lodge at the Uganda People's Defense Force - UPDF 4th Division Army barracks.
Mentioned: China Gezhouba Group Mapa, a Turkish Construction Company Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) he Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MoED)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.