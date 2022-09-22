Construction of Barlonyo HCIII Commences 18 Years After Presidential Pledge

Linda Agnes Auma, Lira District Woman MP breaking the ground for the construction as other leaders look on.

In short

Josephine Ajok, a resident of Bargweng village Adowa Parish in Ogur Sub-county, says that the construction of Barlonyo HCIII will relieve her the burden of walking long distances to Ogur HCIV or raising money for paying Boda- boda riders who currently charge exorbitant fees due to the high fuel prices.