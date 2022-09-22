Construction of Barlonyo HCIII Commences 18 Years After Presidential Pledge

In short
Josephine Ajok, a resident of Bargweng village Adowa Parish in Ogur Sub-county, says that the construction of Barlonyo HCIII will relieve her the burden of walking long distances to Ogur HCIV or raising money for paying Boda- boda riders who currently charge exorbitant fees due to the high fuel prices.
Construction of Barlonyo HCIII Commences 18 Years After Presidential Pledge22 Sep 2022, 07:31 Comments 92 Views Lira, Uganda Health Human rights Local government Updates
Linda Agnes Auma, Lira District Woman MP breaking the ground for the construction as other leaders look on.
