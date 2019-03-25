Christopher Tusiime
Construction of Buhinga Stadium Starts

25 Mar 2019
The construction of Buhinga Stadium has started with clearing of the boundaries where the perimeter wall will be erected.

According to the architectural designs, the stadium which is budgeted to cost 6 billion Shillings will comprise of a football pitch, netball and volleyball courts, offices, dressing rooms, two gymnasiums, a clinic, and shops, among other facilities.

 

