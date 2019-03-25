In short
According to the architectural designs, the stadium which is budgeted to cost 6 billion Shillings will comprise of a football pitch, netball and volleyball courts, offices, dressing rooms, two gymnasiums, a clinic, and shops, among other facilities.
Construction of Buhinga Stadium Starts
The construction of Buhinga Stadium has started with clearing of the boundaries where the perimeter wall will be erected.
