Construction of Bunyangabu District Headquarters Stalls

According to the District LC V Chairperson, James Ategeka Mugarama, they budgeted for 900 million shillings for the construction but have managed to raise only 600 million.
Construction of Bunyangabu District Headquarters Stalls14 Nov 2018, 10:27 Comments 160 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Local government Report
Bunyangabu district heaquarters whose costruction has stalled over lack of funds. The district chairman, James Ategeka Mugarama says they need 300 million shilllings to complete them. Login to license this image from 1$.
