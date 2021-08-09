Pamela Mawanda
Construction of Cancer Radiotherapy Bankers at Nsambya Hospital Set to Start

9 Aug 2021 Kampala, Uganda
The Rotary-Centenary Bank Cancer Center at Nsambya Hopsital. The bankers will increase the services that patients can get at the facility

Upon completion, the Nsambya Hospital Cancer Unit will become a national regional centre that will serve the central region. Prof Charles Olweny, the chairman of the Uganda Cancer Institute says the facility will go a long way in reducing the congestion at the Uganda Cancer Institute.

 

