Construction Of EA Crude Oil Pipeline To Begin From Tanzanian Side

In short
While EACOP managers reason that construction should start from Tanzania because it has the largest land area coverage of the pipeline, sources indicate that it decided that it starts from the Tanzanian side because of the less complicated land tenure system there compared to Uganda
Construction Of EA Crude Oil Pipeline To Begin From Tanzanian Side13 Apr 2021, 20:40 Comments 252 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Martin Tiffen, the Manager East Africa Crude Oil Project says it is logical that the construction begins from Tanzania which has a largest land area to cover
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.