Construction of Gulu NGO Forum Offices Resumes

In short
Construction stalled shortly after the land was acquired after member organizations disagreed on its bill of quantity in 2016. He says the disagreement took a heavy toll on the Forum splintering its membership from 175 to just 79.
Construction of Gulu NGO Forum Offices Resumes12 Dec 2018, 14:53 Comments 123 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Interview
Coordinator of Gulu NGO Forum Geoffrey Okello (2nd Right) Speaking On Apaa Land Crisis At Northern Uganda Media Club NUMEC Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.