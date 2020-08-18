In short
Proscovia Kasemiira migrated from Hoima City to establish a restaurant in Nyamasoga near Hoima International Airport construction site. According to Kasemiira, she earns at least Shillings 200,000 on average each day from the workers at the airport who eat at her restaurant.
Construction of Hoima International Airport Boosts Local Business. Top story18 Aug 2020, 15:36 Comments 221 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Updates
