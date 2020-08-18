Okello Emmanuel
15:38

Construction of Hoima International Airport Boosts Local Business. Top story

18 Aug 2020, 15:36 Comments 221 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Construction works ongoing at the Airport.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Construction works ongoing at the Airport.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
Proscovia Kasemiira migrated from Hoima City to establish a restaurant in Nyamasoga near Hoima International Airport construction site. According to Kasemiira, she earns at least Shillings 200,000 on average each day from the workers at the airport who eat at her restaurant.

 

Tagged with: Business hoima international airport residents

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.