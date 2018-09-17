In short
Daniel Kaseregenye, the Hoima Municipal Deputy Town Clerk, says they decided to carry out the renovation and expansion works due to shortage of space, adding that following the elevation of the municipal status in 2010, the number of staff increased and office block couldnt accommodate all of them.
Renovation of Hoima Municipal Block Stalls Top story17 Sep 2018, 17:43 Comments 127 Views Hoima, Uganda Local government Analysis
Boda-Boda riders in front of the Hoima Municipal office block that is undergoing renovation and expansion Login to license this image from 1$.
