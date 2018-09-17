Emmanuel Okello
17:50

Renovation of Hoima Municipal Block Stalls Top story

17 Sep 2018, 17:43 Comments 127 Views Hoima, Uganda Local government Analysis
Boda-Boda riders in front of the Hoima Municipal office block that is undergoing renovation and expansion Okello Emmanuel

In short
Daniel Kaseregenye, the Hoima Municipal Deputy Town Clerk, says they decided to carry out the renovation and expansion works due to shortage of space, adding that following the elevation of the municipal status in 2010, the number of staff increased and office block couldnt accommodate all of them.

 

