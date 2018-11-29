Construction of Kasese District Headquarters Stalls Over Funds

In short
The construction of the block at the district headquarters in Rukoki, Kasese town was started in 2005 It then stalled until 2017 when the district leadership used about UGX 600 million shillings to erect the walls of the building up to the slab of the first floor for the two-floor storied building. Since this year started no construction has been made on the structure.
Construction of Kasese District Headquarters Stalls Over Funds29 Nov 2018, 19:48 Comments 70 Views Kasese, Uganda Western Editorial
In short
