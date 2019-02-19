Construction of Kiruddu Hospital Lagoon to Start Next Month

In short
The Minister of State for Health, Sarah Opendi says that the government procured land near the hospital belonging to Buganda Kingdom. She adds that construction of the lagoon will be completed at the end of the year.
Construction of Kiruddu Hospital Lagoon to Start Next Month19 Feb 2019, 07:44 Comments 297 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
Stagnant Sewage at the entrance of Kiruddu Hospital Login to license this image from 1$.
