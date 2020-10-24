Construction of Kitooro Modern Market Nears Completion

In short
Patrick Rubongoya, the project manager, says the 24.6 Billion Shillings market is at 99 percent completion rate.
Namuyangu says that the vendors have as a result created trade disorder for other traders, road users among others.
The construction of the market which started in April 2017 is under the Markets and Agriculture Trade Improvement Projects-MATIP-2
Construction of Kitooro Modern Market Nears Completion24 Oct 2020, 20:10 Comments 153 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
(L-R) Minister of State Jenipher Namuyangu, contractor, Vincent DePaul Kayanja, the Entebbe Municipal Mayor touring the Day care centre. The Centre can house at least 120 children at a time.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.