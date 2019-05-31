In short
Hajji Sulaiman Ssamula, the Managing Director Owen Construction Company Ltd is worried that the persistent rainfall could affect the building. Ssamula says he received an initial deposit of Shillings 300M for the project with promises of additional funding in vain
Construction of Kyotera District Headquarters Stalls Due to Diversion of Funds31 May 2019, 16:29 Comments 69 Views Kyotera, Uganda Business and finance Local government Misc Updates
