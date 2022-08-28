Kimbowa Ivan
Construction of Market in Mukono Hangs in Balance Due to Inadequate Land

28 Aug 2022, 08:58 Comments 147 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Local government Editorial
Part of Kame Valley Market, the Central Market for Mukono Municipality-jpg

In short
The municipality was given green light by the Ministry of Local Government to present all the necessary requirements which include the land title and benefit from the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme-MATIP financed by the African Development Bank-AfDB.

 

