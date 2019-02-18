Edward Eninu
Construction of Moroto Bus Terminal Complete

Moroto Bus Terminal. Edward Eninu

Moroto Bus Terminal Project was commenced in 2014 under the Uganda Support for Municipal Infrastructure Development-- USMID project. The project worth 3.8 billion shillings was expected to be complete by June last year.

 

