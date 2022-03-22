Kimbowa Ivan
Construction of Mukono Division Headquarters Halted as All Project Documents Disappear

22 Mar 2022, 14:09 Comments 115 Views Mukono, Uganda Local government Business and finance Editorial
Construction site of Mukono Central Dvision adminstrative block.

In short
The divisional councillors passed a resolution in a council sitting to halt the construction saying that they lack a single document about the project as well as its plan. It is alleged that an interdicted staff ran off will all the documents.

 

