Construction of Mukono Division Headquarters Halted as All Project Documents Disappear

In short
The divisional councillors passed a resolution in a council sitting to halt the construction saying that they lack a single document about the project as well as its plan. It is alleged that an interdicted staff ran off will all the documents.
Construction of Mukono Division Headquarters Halted as All Project Documents Disappear22 Mar 2022, 14:09 Comments 115 Views Mukono, Uganda Local government Business and finance Editorial
In short
