Construction of Old Taxi Park Partially Done -KCCA

Engineer Joel Wasswa, the project supervisor from KCCA told URN that they have so far laid the first layer of the carpet which consists of the rockfill. He anticipates that the works on the carpet to be completed within the net three months.
Construction of Old Taxi Park Partially Done -KCCA15 Aug 2020, 05:43 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
