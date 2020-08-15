Hafitha Issa
Construction of Old Taxi Park Partially Done -KCCA

15 Aug 2020, 05:43 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report

Engineer Joel Wasswa, the project supervisor from KCCA told URN that they have so far laid the first layer of the carpet which consists of the rockfill. He anticipates that the works on the carpet to be completed within the net three months.

 

