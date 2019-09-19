Construction of Public Pit Latrine at Lyabaana Landing Site Stalls

In short
The construction that started in August last year stalled at the foundation level putting much of the already bought materials to waste. Materials including bricks have been stolen and the sand is being washed away by rain.
Construction of Public Pit Latrine at Lyabaana Landing Site Stalls19 Sep 2019, 19:09 Comments 109 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Health Environment Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: Lyabaana Landing sit
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.