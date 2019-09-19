Kimbowa Ivan
Construction of Public Pit Latrine at Lyabaana Landing Site Stalls

19 Sep 2019 Buvuma District, Uganda
Stalled pit-latrine at the shores of Lake Victoria at Lyabaana Sub County Buvuma District.

In short
The construction that started in August last year stalled at the foundation level putting much of the already bought materials to waste. Materials including bricks have been stolen and the sand is being washed away by rain.

 

