Construction of Seed Secondary School Commences In Kitgum

Animals graze on the cleared land meant for constructing Amida seed seondary school in Labongo Amida Subcounty Kitgum District in September this year. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

The contractor was awarded a contract on April 10 and later handed the 21 acres’ site on May 22, this year, to kick start the 2.5 billion shillings’ World Bank-funded school project as part of a government commitment to construct 127 Seed Secondary Schools in sub-counties across the country.