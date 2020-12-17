In short
Rev Canon Robinson Oginga Odinga, the Kitgum Town Parish Vicar told Uganda Radio Network in an interview Thursday that they recently embarked on construction works after receiving 50 million shillings part of 368 million shillings pledge from the president.
Construction Of St Janani Luwum Church Resumes
Ongoing installation of angle bars on St Janani Luwum Church in Kitgum Town Parish, Kitgum Municipality.
