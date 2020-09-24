Edward Eninu
15:02

Construction of Tajar Valley Dam Stalls Over Land Dispute

24 Sep 2020, 14:58 Comments 63 Views Bukedea, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Machines at work drilling the valley tank

In short
Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries- MAAIF launched the construction of the project in October 2019 on a piece of land donated by some residents. But as the project started taking shape, some residents complained that the project was taking up more land than it was anticipated.

 

