Construction of Tajar Valley Dam Stalls Over Land Dispute

In short
Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries- MAAIF launched the construction of the project in October 2019 on a piece of land donated by some residents. But as the project started taking shape, some residents complained that the project was taking up more land than it was anticipated.
Construction of Tajar Valley Dam Stalls Over Land Dispute24 Sep 2020, 14:58 Comments 63 Views Bukedea, Uganda Agriculture Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.