Construction of Two USMID Funded Roads Starts in Moroto

In short
Stella Aluka, a businesswoman along Jie Road hopes standard roads will improve the delivery of goods to the stores. She also says that with the security lights in place, theft and housebreakings could reduce when businesses register a boom.
Construction of Two USMID Funded Roads Starts in Moroto8 Oct 2021, 08:58 Comments 132 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Moroto usmid road construction usmid project
Mentioned: moroto municipal council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.