Construction of UGX 1.7 Billion Maternity Wards in Kwania District Starts

21 Feb 2021, 14:33 Comments 168 Views Kwania, Uganda Local government Business and finance Health Updates
Faheera Npalanyi Bbosa, Kwania Deputy RDC ground breaking while the other officials witness

Edward Eyak, the Kwania district Engineer, says the refurbishment of each health centre will cost 535 million Shillings. The funding is in addition to 1.2 billion Shillings that the district received early this year for upgrading Inomo HCII, Apire HCII and Chawente HCII.

 

