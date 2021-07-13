Julius Ocungi
Construction of UGX 400M Marketing Hub Starts in Pader

13 Jul 2021
Site for the Marketing hub under construction in Acholibur Subcounty in Pader District.

In short
The project worth 400 Million Shillings funded by the European Union and Ugandan Government through National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) is being established in Acut Omer South village in Acholibur sub-county.

 

