Joan Akello
10:22

Construction of UGX 41Bn Security Printing Factory Starts

19 May 2022, 10:20 Comments 115 Views Entebbe, Uganda Security Politics Business and finance Report
Guests led by Minister Milly Babalanda at the unveiling of the project

In short
Babalanda says that the factory will reduce the cost of printing documents, facilitate the elimination of falsification of information on security documents, and be a source of revenue from the issuance of E-Passports, National Identity Cards, driver’s licenses, and other security documents and also build the capacity of Ugandans in security printing.

 

