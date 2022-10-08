In short
George Owalinga Ameny, the Principal Immigration Officer in charge of Gulu pledged to offer quality and professional services to clients within the region and asked those in need of immigration services to look at Gulu instead of Kampala.
Construction of UGX 7.5 Billion Regional Immigration Office Launched in Gulu
Gulu Archdiocese Archbishop Dr. John Baptist Odama commissions the construction of the Regional immigration office in Gulu City on Friday.
