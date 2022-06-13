Construction of UGX1.8 Bn Punuoluru HCIII Kicks Off

In short
Lira City Council resolved to construct the facility last year following the government’s pronouncement to phase out HCIIs and construct HCIIIs in every sub-county.
Construction of UGX1.8 Bn Punuoluru HCIII Kicks Off13 Jun 2022, 07:29 Comments 141 Views Health Business and finance Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: Construction of Shs.1.8Bn Punuoluru HCIII kicks off
Mentioned: Ministry Of Health Punuoluru HCIII
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.