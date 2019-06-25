In short
Dr. Godfrey Smart Okot, the Director Dr. Ambrozoli Memorial Hospital, says the fate of the ICT laboratory remains uncertain since they lost the funds earmarked for its construction in AGARU SAACO.
Construction of UGX450M ICT Laboratory at Kalongo Hospital Stalls25 Jun 2019, 11:57 Comments 273 Views Agago District, Uganda Business and finance Crime Science and technology Updates
Dr Godfrey Smart Okot shows Lt Col. Edith Nakalema the arctitectural design of the ICT laboraty in Kalongo Hospital Photo by Dan M. Komakech
