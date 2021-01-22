In short
Mayambala Mustafa the vice chairman Joint taxi operator’s consortium {JOITCO} says there has been misrepresentation when it comes to setting laws that effectively impact Kampala people, caused by the technical and political gap between the policy makers at city hall and the people.
Consult Public, Cooperate with Gov't, Taxi Operators Tell Kampala's New Leaders22 Jan 2021, 19:40 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Elections Analysis Report
In short
Tagged with: TAXI OPERATORS
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.