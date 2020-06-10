In short
According to the contract signed by Ignie Ingundura, CAA’s Public Affairs Manager, Global Consulting Services Limited was tasked to run public and corporate messages on digital led screens at Entebbe Airport and Silver Jubilee Awards and Animations.
Consultancy Firm Sues CAA for Breach of Contract Top story10 Jun 2020, 17:28 Comments 201 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Civil Aviation Authority Gawaya Tegule Global Consulting Services Limited commercial court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.