Consultant Starts Architectural Review for USMID Road Designs in Kitgum

In short
Kitgum Municipal Council signed a contract with Trio Consultants Ltd in June this year to supervise, China Railway 18 Bureau Group Co Ltd that was contracted to undertake the 16.6 Billion shillings road construction.
Consultant Starts Architectural Review for USMID Road Designs in Kitgum26 Jul 2021, 17:38 Comments 157 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
One of the roads within Central Division in Kitgum Municipality that will be constructed with funds from Wold Bank.
In short
Mentioned: Kitgum Municipal Council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.