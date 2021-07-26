Julius Ocungi
Consultant Starts Architectural Review for USMID Road Designs in Kitgum

One of the roads within Central Division in Kitgum Municipality that will be constructed with funds from Wold Bank.

Kitgum Municipal Council signed a contract with Trio Consultants Ltd in June this year to supervise, China Railway 18 Bureau Group Co Ltd that was contracted to undertake the 16.6 Billion shillings road construction.

 

