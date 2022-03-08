Consultation on Reforms: PWDs Want to Play Major Role In Catholic Church

In short
Joseph Walugembe, an activist of disability-inclusive development and the Projects Coordinator at Stromme Foundation, says that people with special needs also admire to freely associate with affairs of their faith including being given the opportunity to perform key roles like their counterparts without disabilities.
Consultation on Reforms: PWDs Want to Play Major Role In Catholic Church8 Mar 2022, 17:08 Comments 180 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Religion Interview
Joseph Walugembe, an activist of disability-inclusive development making a public address, He also wants the Church to fully embrace PWDs
