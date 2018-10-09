In short
Through the Act, the government banned public smoking, the advertising, promotion and sponsorship by tobacco manufacturers, distributors and sellers, the use and sale of electronic cigarettes, also known as e-cigars, and the use of water-pipe tobacco Shisha, smokeless tobacco and other flavored cigarettes.
Consumers Body Starts Tobacco Control Campaign in Jinja
John Nsaile, the programs officer of Uganda National health consumers organisation(UNHCO), sensitizes the Jinja bussiness community on the tobacco control act. Login to license this image from 1$.
