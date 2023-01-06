Consumers Gain, Transporters Doomed as New Fuel Shipper Starts Operations - PSFU

In short
Currently, more than 80 per cent of petroleum products are transported by road tankers whether from Kenya or Tanzania. But one road tanker carries about 20,000 litres of fuel, while just a wagon on a ship carries 60,000 litres.
Consumers Gain, Transporters Doomed as New Fuel Shipper Starts Operations - PSFU6 Jan 2023, 15:22 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: MT Kabaka Mutebi fuel imports
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.