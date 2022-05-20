Ezekiel Ssekweyama
13:01

Consumers Warned On Deceptive Traders as Commodity Prices Shoot up

20 May 2022, 12:55 Comments 188 Views Business and finance Updates

In short
Engineer John Paul Musimami, the Deputy Executive Director in Charge of Compliance at UNBS advises consumers to get more vigilant while purchasing goods from suppliers to ensure that they get the right quantities and the quality they pay for.

 

Tagged with: customers warned on compromised commoditie deceptive traders
Mentioned: Uganda National Bureau of Standards - UNBS

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.