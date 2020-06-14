Mambule Ali
Contacts of Covid-19 Positive Patient in Buyiga Island Test Negative

14 Jun 2020, 14:38 Comments 173 Views Health Misc Updates

In short
The Acting Mpigi district health officer Dr Margret Nannozi says that the contacts continue to undergo close monitoring with the family members still under quarantine at the district quarantine centre for 14 days

 

