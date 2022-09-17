Contaminated Water Floods Over 300 Households in Mukono

In short
Sarah Namuddu 40, one of the affected persons and a resident of Mulago Cell who lives with a disability, says that her day and night hours remain the same whenever it rains. Namuddu says that she spends the entire day and night draining water from the house every time it rains heavily because of flooding.
Contaminated Water Floods Over 300 Households in Mukono17 Sep 2022, 15:57 Comments 62 Views Mukono, Uganda Environment Health Lifestyle Editorial
Namukose, the Principal Community Development Officer for Mukono Municipality inspecting some of the affected residents.
In short
Mentioned: Floods
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.