Continued Closure of Schools Hurting Sports Development –Experts

25 Sep 2021, 16:57 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
The administrators note that with the continued closure of schools, several individuals will lose their talents since there is no platform where to display their abilities in different sporting disciplines.

 

