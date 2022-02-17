EDSON KINENE
Contractor Disappears From Site After Allegedly Presenting Shoddy Work

17 Feb 2022, 10:02 Comments 95 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates

Jedius Karetwa, the Mbarara City Deputy Inspector of Schools, says the contractor was advanced Shillings 70 million. He says that they expected to complete the payment in June last year upon the completion of the project but he vanished from the site without completing the work.

 

