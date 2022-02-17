In short
Jedius Karetwa, the Mbarara City Deputy Inspector of Schools, says the contractor was advanced Shillings 70 million. He says that they expected to complete the payment in June last year upon the completion of the project but he vanished from the site without completing the work.
Contractor Disappears From Site After Allegedly Presenting Shoddy Work
