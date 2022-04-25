Ezekiel Ssekweyama
06:55

Contractor Fails To Deliver Long-awaited Masaka Market

25 Apr 2022, 06:53 Comments 95 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
The Structure of the New Masaka Central Market that has been under construction since 2018

The Structure of the New Masaka Central Market that has been under construction since 2018

In short
The project worth Shillings 18.06 billion was funded by a loan from the African Development Bank-ADB. The three-storeyed market was according to the contract agreement meant to be handed over by November 2019.

 

Tagged with: Delayed Completion of Masaka Market Market Agricultural Trade Improvement Project- MATIP construction of masaka central market
Mentioned: Ministry of Local Governement

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.