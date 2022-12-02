Contractor Finally Hands Over Kabale Central Market to Government

In short
On Thursday, the company officials led by a project manager, Mou Shaojiu handed over the market to government authorities led by Engineer Emmanuel Mwebaze, Commissioner for Market Infrastructure Development at the Ministry of Local Government, and Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, Kabale Municipality mayor.
Contractor Finally Hands Over Kabale Central Market to Government2 Dec 2022, 06:29 Comments 142 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
