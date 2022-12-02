Samuel Amanya
06:30

Contractor Finally Hands Over Kabale Central Market to Government

2 Dec 2022, 06:29 Comments 142 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Part of new Kabale Central Market (1)

Part of new Kabale Central Market (1)

In short
On Thursday, the company officials led by a project manager, Mou Shaojiu handed over the market to government authorities led by Engineer Emmanuel Mwebaze, Commissioner for Market Infrastructure Development at the Ministry of Local Government, and Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, Kabale Municipality mayor. 

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.