Contractor Given 1 Month Ultimatum to Complete Kibaale Seed School

In short
KWIK Build Contractors and Engineering LTD who haven't been quick at their work were contracted by government in 2019 to construct the seed school and works were supposed to have been completed in December 2020 but to date, the seed school has never been completed.
Contractor Given 1 Month Ultimatum to Complete Kibaale Seed School2 Oct 2021, 19:04 Comments 137 Views Kibaale, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: authorities contractor seed school
