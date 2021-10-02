Okello Emmanuel
19:17

Contractor Given 1 Month Ultimatum to Complete Kibaale Seed School

2 Oct 2021, 19:04 Comments 137 Views Kibaale, Uganda Local government Updates

In short
KWIK Build Contractors and Engineering LTD who haven't been quick at their work were contracted by government in 2019 to construct the seed school and works were supposed to have been completed in December 2020 but to date, the seed school has never been completed.

 

