Hafitha Issa
21:09

Contractor Hands Over Kasubi Market to KCCA

6 May 2020, 21:08 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Misc Report
Kasubi Market

Kasubi Market

In short
The market located about a kilometer from Kasubi Junction has about 15 shelters for vendors' stalls, a police post, a Children Centre , an office block, a perimeter wall and seven 500 liter water harvesting tanks among other facilities.

 

Tagged with: kasubi market

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.