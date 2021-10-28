Amony Immaculate
13:58

Contractor On the Spot for Delays to Complete Health Centre III

28 Oct 2021, 13:56 Comments 173 Views Amolatar, Uganda Health Human rights Local government Updates
The incomplete building

In short
Amolatar District leaders are questioning why the contractor was paid all the money before completing the works.

 

Tagged with: Contractor paid in full for incomplete work Nakatiti HCIII contractor wants another month
Mentioned: Otada construction company LTD

