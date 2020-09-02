Contractor to Start Night Works on Babiiha (Acacia) Avenue

In short
According to the KCCA Project Coordinator Eng. Stephen Kibuuka, the contractor has been authorized to carry out night works despite the curfew so as to deliver substantial works by December 2020. KCCA wants the carriage way, the walk way and drainage system to be fully constructed and the road operational by December.
Contractor to Start Night Works on Babiiha (Acacia) Avenue2 Sep 2020, 20:18 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: Carriage Way China State Construction Engineering Company John Babiiha Avenue John Babiiha Avenue Constructions Kabojja Junior School Moses Gimeyi Stephen Kibuuka
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.