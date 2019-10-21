In short
A report from the office of the Deputy Town Clerk, Bosco Rusoke, shows that 15 companies have in the past three years defaulted contracted revenue.
Contractors Default UGX 360m Revenue in Fort Portal
Mayor Muhanga says part of the defaulted revenue would have gone to the completetion of the council chambers where over 1.5billion shillings is needed.
Mentioned: Bosco Rusoke Dolucks Enterprises Limited Fort Portal Municipal Council Kabundaire Market Town Clerk Willy Kintu Muhanga
